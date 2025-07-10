Elon Musk praised Grok 4 for offering a solution to the real-world engineering problem. He said the AI chatbot could provide answers that could not be found anywhere on the internet or in books. The tech billionaire said that Grok 4 would get much better. With this, Musk highlighted the coding ability of the new AI model, requiring users to "can cut & paste your entire source code file into the query entry box on Grok.com and Grok X account, and it would fix it for them. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 To Get Gemini Live Support Soon, Currently Rolled Out to Google’s Calendar, Maps, Tasks and Keep.

