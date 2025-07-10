Elon Musk praised Grok 4 for offering a solution to the real-world engineering problem. He said the AI chatbot could provide answers that could not be found anywhere on the internet or in books. The tech billionaire said that Grok 4 would get much better. With this, Musk highlighted the coding ability of the new AI model, requiring users to "can cut & paste your entire source code file into the query entry box on Grok.com and Grok X account, and it would fix it for them. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 To Get Gemini Live Support Soon, Currently Rolled Out to Google’s Calendar, Maps, Tasks and Keep.

Grok 4 To Get Much Better, Said Elon Musk

Grok 4 is the first time, in my experience, that an AI has been able to solve difficult, real-world engineering questions where the answers cannot be found anywhere on the Internet or in books. And it will get much better. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2025

Elon Musk Highlights Grok 4’s Coding Capability

You can cut & paste your entire source code file into the query entry box on https://t.co/EqiIFyHFlo and @Grok 4 will fix it for you! What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike This is what everyone @xAI does. Works better than Cursor. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2025

