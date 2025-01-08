Elon Musk-run xAI, AI chatbot Grok, is set for major updates. In a series of posts shared by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge), indicated that Elon Musk announced that Grok 3 will be released within the next 3-4 weeks, followed by Grok 4 later this year and Grok 5 in 2026. These updates are expected to enhance the chatbot’s capabilities significantly. Elon Musk's platform, X is said to introduce a new feature called Grok post enhancer. The tool will likely allow users to enhance their posts to improve the quality and engagement of their content. Additionally, the post revealed that Grok will soon be integrated into Tesla vehicles. The integration is anticipated to help Tesla users to ask questions and receive real-time assistance. Elon Musk Addresses Present Day Britain by Sharing Story of His Poor Grandmother and Nana Who Might Have Been Abducted in Today’s Time in Country.

Grok 3 Will Be Released in 3–4 Weeks

BREAKING: Elon Musk has just confirmed that Grok 3 will be released in 3-4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/UrSPqUMGm5 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 7, 2025

Grok 4 Will Be Released Later This Year and Grok 5 Next Year

BREAKING: Elon Musk has just confirmed that Grok 4 will be released later this year and Grok 5 next year. pic.twitter.com/sdcoRpcJ4G — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 7, 2025

Grok Post Enhancer Tool

BREAKING: 𝕏 will soon introduce a Grok post enhancer. You will be able to enhance your posts on the go using Grok. pic.twitter.com/aCTVee68wd — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 7, 2025

Grok Will Soon Be Available in Tesla Vehicles

BREAKING: Elon Musk has just confirmed that Grok will soon be available in Teslas. You'll be able to ask Grok anything while driving. pic.twitter.com/Trsk0IFt5O — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 7, 2025

