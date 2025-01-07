Elon Musk, addressing the present situation in Britain, shared a story of his British grandmother, Cora Amelia Robinson. Musk said she was an important part of his childhood as was very strict and also kind. He said he could always count on her. Elon Musk said his grandmother grew very poor in England amid the Great Depression; later, the country was bombed in WW2. He said Cora Amelia Robinson cleaned houses to earn money for food. Musk also shared that his 'Nana' was a poor working-class girl with no one to protect her. Later, he said that if she was around in present-day Britain, she might have been abducted. Elon Musk Calls George Soros ‘Magneto’ on X, Says He Is Mutant of Great Power Who Hates Humanity in Response to His Active Involvement in Politics.

'My British Nana Might Have Been Abducted in Present-Day Britain', Said Elon Musk

My British grandmother, Cora Amelia Robinson, was an important part of my childhood. She was very strict, but also kind and I could always count on her. She grew up very poor in England during the Great Depression only to be bombed in WW2. To earn money for food, she cleaned… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2025

