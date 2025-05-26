Grok-developer xAI is reportedly working on a new feature, Workspace sharing, allowing users to share their work publicly or privately. The new Grok feature was reportedly spotted by a SuperGrok user. It included sharing the Workspace with everyone via a dedicated toggle or simply copying the link and sharing it with the individuals privately. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Chat Media Hub’ Feature To Help Manage Shared Multimedia Without Opening Each Conversation.

xAI to Allow Grok, SuperGrok Users to Share Workspace Publicly or Privately

xAI is working on Workspace sharing. Users will be able to make them public or share privately. pic.twitter.com/RemBpyEmUQ — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 25, 2025

