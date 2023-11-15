Meta introduces a new feature called 'Close Friends in Feeds and Reels" that allows Instagram users to share posts and reels with their close friends. According to Meta's post on Instagram, the feature will be meant for the inner circle or "smaller crew". The new feature was announced earlier, but the company has introduced it now on the Instagram platform. The "Close Friends" feature previously allowed the users to share the Stories with a group of individuals, but the latest feature will help users to include regular posts and reels. With the help of this new feature, Meta stays committed to improving user satisfaction by making the app more interactive. Google Pays Apple 36% of Safari Search Engine Revenue Under Terms of Default Search Agreement, Says Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

Meta Allows Users To Share Regular Posts and Reels To Close Friends:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meta Newsroom (@metanewsroom)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)