Tim Cook welcomed King Charles III at Apple UK headquarters in Battersea. Apple CEO announced that the company celebrated to work with King Trust. Cook said St. George's Primary School students shared beautiful Christmas artwork they made on iPad. Apple CEO Tim Cook joined King Charles and welcomed the local community to a special holiday concert by award-winning British musician RAYE. Tim Cook said Apple would look forward to working in the United Kingdom and building over 40 years of history in the country. OpenAI Launches ‘Video and Screensharing’ Capabilities to Advanced Voice Mode in ChatGPT Mobile App (Watch Video).

Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets King Charles III in the UK at Company Headquarters

We were honored to host His Majesty King Charles III @RoyalFamily at our Battersea office. As we celebrated our work with @KingsTrust, St. George’s Primary School students shared beautiful Christmas artwork they made on iPad & @raye wowed us with an incredible concert! pic.twitter.com/xp5rZn7CEf — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)