Users of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday took to social media to report issues that they were facing with the app. Several account holders said that the Kotak Mahindra Banks' server was down again and again. Some users also said that they were not able to check their balance or perform any transactions from net banking and the app as well. "I am not able to use my 811 account app showing a technical issue can you please help me," one user said. A few users also said that they were unable to make UPI Payments or transactions as the Kotak app and net banking, both were down. While frustrated users took to Twitter to share their ordeal, Kotak Mahindra Bank acknowledged that there is a technical issue and that their team was working continuously to fix it. "Rest assured all efforts are being exerted to fix this issue as quickly as possible," Kotak Mahindra said. SBI Server Down: YONO App, Net Banking, UPI Transactions Hit? Users Say Facing Issues While Using Online Services of State Bank of India.

What Is Wrong With the App?

@KotakBankLtd what is wrong with the app? I'm not able to check my balance, and neither am I able to do any transactions both from netbanking and application as well. — Mujahid Ahmed (@Mujahid04405125) May 6, 2023

I Am Not Able To Use My 811 Account App

I am not able to use my 811 account app showing technical issue can you please help me what happened why it is not working i am not able to check balance or transfer money #kotakbank @KotakBankLtd — Faisal Shaikh (@FaisalS24755187) May 6, 2023

Why Kotak Mahindra Bank Server Is Down Again

Why kotak mahindra bank server is down again and again @KotakBankLtd @RBI — Fardeen khan (@MOHAMMADKHAN897) May 6, 2023

We Acknowledge That There Is a Technical Issue

Hi! We acknowledge that there is a technical issue and our team is working continuously to fix this. Rest assured all efforts are being exerted to fix this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you ^Team Kotak — Kotak Mahindra Bank (@KotakBankLtd) May 6, 2023

