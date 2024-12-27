Elon Musk-run platform X has caused confusion among its users after several verified accounts reported losing their verified blue checkmarks without an explanation. On December 27, 2024, X user Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) highlighted the issue. The user said, “Several verified accounts on X are now reporting sudden removal of their blue checkmarks without any explanation.” The situation escalated as user KᗴᒪᒪᗴY (@Patriotmom717) noted that many X accounts with premium blue checkmarks were marked "under review," while another user, Merican AF (@mericanaf7), questioned, "Why are people losing their blue checks all of a sudden?" Similarly, Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) expressed frustration, and said, "I just lost my verification. My account is 'under review.' I haven’t changed anything. What’s going on?" Elon Musk-Run X Tops News App in US App Store in Free and Grossing Categories.

BREAKING: Several verified accounts on X are now reporting sudden removal of their blue checkmarks without any explanation. — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) December 27, 2024

Many accounts Premium Blue Checkmarks are ‘under review’ What’s going on? — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) December 27, 2024

Why are people losing their blue checks all of a sudden? — ‘Merican AF 🇺🇸 (@mericanaf7) December 27, 2024

I just lost my verification. My account is "under review.” I haven’t changed anything. What’s going on? — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) December 27, 2024

