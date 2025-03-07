Mistral AI has released its best OCR (Optical Character Recognition) model. The artificial intelligence company claims that the new Mistral OCR model will allow people to unlock collective intelligence on all digitised information and can be used to get accurate information from documents such as media, text, tables, and equations. Mistral AI said, "Mistral OCR is an ideal model to use in combination with a RAG system taking multimodal documents (such as slides or complex PDFs) as input." Grok App New Update: iOS Users Can Now Edit Images Generated With xAI Chatbot.

Mistral OCR Model Launched With Advanced Capabilities

Introducing the world's best OCR model!https://t.co/Mi04wgj6cM — Mistral AI (@MistralAI) March 6, 2025

