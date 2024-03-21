Elon Musk’s pioneering venture, Neuralink, recently demonstrated its groundbreaking technology with its first patient. The patient, using the Neuralink device, was able to play online chess and video games solely through thought control. This remarkable feat was captured in a video that has since been widely circulated on the internet, showing the patient with the implanted chip. The patient, 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh, who suffered paralysis below the shoulder due to a diving accident, was seen engaging in a game of chess on his laptop. He was able to control the cursor using the Neuralink device. During the livestream, he moved a digital chess piece and stated, “If you all can see the cursor moving around the screen, that’s all me,” highlighting the impressive capabilities of the Neuralink device. Elon Musk-Owned Neuralink Begins Recruiting Test Subjects for First Human Trial to Implant Chip in Human Brain.

Neuralink’s First Patient Controls Computer By Thinking

BREAKING: World's first Neuralink patient is able to control a computer and play games just by thinking — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 20, 2024

Livestream of @Neuralink demonstrating “Telepathy” – controlling a computer and playing video games just by thinking https://t.co/0kHJdayfYy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2024

