Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced that there will not be any raise in salaries for full-time employees this year. Further, he informed via an internal email that the company is reducing budget for bonuses and stock awards. As revenue growth slows and clients rein in spending, the move is in line with Microsoft's efforts to cut costs. In addition to his comments on pay, Nadella highlighted Microsoft’s effort to capitalize on a growing artificial intelligence market. This comes after Microsoft announced in January that it would eliminate 10,000 jobs. Microsoft Layoffs: Tech Giant Lets Go of 559 Employees in the US Bringing Job Cuts Number to 2,700.

Microsoft Salary Hike

Microsoft will not give employees salary raise this year - Insider https://t.co/dWhUMjnGdk pic.twitter.com/9ZBtnJprMy — Reuters (@Reuters) May 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)