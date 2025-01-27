UK-based Nothing Technologies has confirmed the launch date for its next smartphone, expected to be Nothing Phone 3, the successor of Nothing Phone 2. The company will launch its new smartphone in India on March 4, 2025, at 3:00 PM. Nothing CEO Carl Pei already confirmed to announce the launch date of the company's upcoming smartphones. Although the name is yet to be confirmed, the reports said it would be Nothing Phone 3 as it has the exact dual camera alignment on the rear. However, a tipster said that the Flipkart page listed the achievements of the Nothing Phone (2a) series, which hinted at the next device to be Nothing Phone (3a) and not the flagship Nothing Phone 3. Ahead of the launch on March 4, the company may announce more features and the smartphone's name soon. iQOO Neo 10R Processor, Camera, Display and Price; Know Everything About Upcoming iQOO Smartphone in Mid-Range Segment Ahead of India Launch.

Nothing Phone 3 or Nothing Phone (3a) Coming on March 4, 2025

Power in Perspective. 4 March 3:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/YGdmgRUhy6 — Nothing India (@nothingindia) January 27, 2025

Nothing Phone (3a) Launching on March 4, 2025, Claimed X User

On Flipkart, the teaser page has achievements of Phone (2a) series, so yes the next product is Phone (3a) series. Not the flagship Phone (3). https://t.co/Hq49DnZenr pic.twitter.com/UAVyXwWIJe — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) January 27, 2025

