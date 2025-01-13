OnePlus launched the Oneplus 13 series on January 7, 2025, at the Winter Launch Event. The Oneplus 13 series included the Oneplus 13 and Oneplus 13R smartphone models. The Oneplus 13R sale is now live in India. The OnePlus 13R features a 6.78-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The OnePlus 13R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Oneplus 13R features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP Ultrawide sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens and a front camera with a 16MP lens. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 OS. The OnePlus 13R with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at INR 42,999. The 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option is available for INR 49,999. Vodafone Idea Launches ‘Vi Nonstop Hero’ Plan With OTT Benefits in Select States in India; Check Details.

OnePlus 13R Sale Begins in India

Unmatched features at unmatched prices. The wait is over, #OnePlus13R sale is live. Get yours: https://t.co/UfEl63JhMw pic.twitter.com/zc40StF4fS — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 13, 2025

