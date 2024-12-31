OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to social media on December 31, 2024, to share plans for what the company aims to build and improve in 2025. The post highlighted upgrades, including advancements in artificial general intelligence (AGI), smarter agents, better memory capabilities, and a much-improved ChatGPT-4o model. Altman also mentioned new features like longer context, a "grown-up mode" and a deep research tool. The mention of AGI reflects OpenAI’s ambition to develop AI that can perform intellectual tasks comparable to humans. The post also highlighted improvements to OpenAi Sora. Altman further said, "Interestingly, many great updates we have coming were mentioned not at all or very little!" It suggests even more surprises may be offered by OpenAI in 2025. OpenAI Board of Directors Evaluating Company's Corporate Structure To Advance AGI Mission, Planning To Adopt Both For-Profit and Non-Profit Models.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Teases Plans for 2025

common themes: AGI agents much better 4o upgrade much better memory longer context “grown up mode” deep research feature better sora more personalization (interestingly, many great updates we have coming were mentioned not at all or very little!) https://t.co/lMZmlZif66 — Sam Altman (@sama) December 30, 2024

