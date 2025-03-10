Perplexity recently launched its Windows app allowing the users to access its artificial intelligence model directly from their computers. Perplexity AI is reportedly working on a new 'Quote' feature for its models that will allow the users to highlight a part of response and ask a followup question related to the selected text. The feature is currently under the development stage but soon will be launched to the users. Google To Launch Next-Gen Gemini AI Models on March 12, 2025, Including Gemini Flash 2.0 Thinking and New Personalisation Models: Report.

Perplexity App Launched on Windows

Perplexity now has a Windows app 👀 https://t.co/wC9eBP91qF — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 9, 2025

Perplexity Working on 'Quote' Feature

Perplexity is working on "Quote" feature. Users will be able to highlight a part of the response and ask a followup question related to the selected text. pic.twitter.com/A6IAzVzOO3 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 9, 2025

