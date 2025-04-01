Perplexity AI is reportedly working on integrating the Gmail and Google Calendar to its services. The integration will be enabled to the users with a simple button "Connect". The users will be asked to connected their Gmail and Google Calendar to get the answers related to the emails and calendar events. This will help in getting the accurate details to the users and may help in making plans. Runway Gen-4: Runway Launches Next-Gen Image-to-Video AI Model for Media Generation With World Consistency, Rolling Out for Paid Plans, Enterprise Users.

Perplexity Working on Gmail, Google Calendar Integration

Perplexity is working on Gmail and Google Calendar integration. This integration is soon to become an industry standard oO pic.twitter.com/GzhJc55EOQ — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 31, 2025

