Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on May 26, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced a new feature for its users. Voice notes are now supported for Perplexity on Telegram and WhatsApp. The update will allow users to send voice messages in Perplexity through these messaging platforms so that users can interact using speech instead of typing. The new voice note feature will help users who prefer speaking over typing, and additionally, the update also includes the support of the Voice commands. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Working on ‘Workspace Sharing’ Feature To Let Users Share Their Work Publicly or Privately.

Voice Notes Are Supported for Perplexity on Telegram and WhatsApp

Voice notes are supported for Perplexity on Telegram and WhatsApp now! pic.twitter.com/2RFOCjEzU7 — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) May 26, 2025

