New Delhi, March 14 : The POCO X5 5G has finally officially launched in India after a month of its bigger sibling POCO X5 Pro. The smartphone gets powered by Snapdragon 695 processor and rear triple camera setup comprising of 48MP+8MP+2MP lenses. It packs in a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and is available in two variants in three colour choices of Green, Blue and Black. For more details checkout the POCO India posts below: OPPO Find N2 Flip: From India Price Announcement Date To Specifications and Features, Know Everything Here.

POCO X5 5G India Prices and Sale Date Announced :

And here’s the news you all have been waiting for! Get ready for the most extraordinary price ever. The 6GB+128GB starts at just ₹18,999 & the 8GB+256GB starts at just ₹20,999. Special first day price, 6GB+128GB - ₹16,999* 8GB+256GB - ₹18,999*#The5GAllStar pic.twitter.com/ayN1fy7b68 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 14, 2023

POCO Calls Its X5 as the '5G All-Star':

Give us a better definition of an “All-Star”, we’ll wait! The POCO X5 5G comes with 7 5G bands, Snapdragon 695, and a 120Hz Super AMOLED Display… ...the list can go on and on! The POCO X5 5G goes on sale on 21st March on @Flipkart at a special price.#The5GAllStar pic.twitter.com/orx2kNRW35 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 14, 2023

