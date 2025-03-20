The Realme Exchange Programme enables customers to trade in their old smartphones for new Realme devices. Customers can get up to a 10% extra exchange value. The offer is available from March 19 to March 28, which will allow users a chance to upgrade their smartphones at a better value. To participate in the exchange programme, visit the official Realme website and select your desired new phone. Click on the "Exchange" option, then check the brand, model, and storage of your old device and click on "Next." Complete the evaluation and choose "Instant Exchange," where you can view the estimated value of your old smartphone. After that, place your order to receive the instant exchange discount. For the Deferred Exchange option, select your desired new phone and click on the "Exchange" option. Check the brand, model, and storage, then click "Next" to complete the evaluation. Choose "Deferred Exchange," view the estimated value of your old smartphone, and make the full payment. Your new device will then be delivered to you. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched in India by Realme.

Realme Exchange Programme Now Live

Swap your old phone & grab a brand-new realme device with this amazing Exchange Bonanza! 🔥 Get up to 10% extra exchange value 📷 Offer live from March 19-28 Don’t miss out. Upgrade now! Know More: https://t.co/xfSaOuF5Q5 pic.twitter.com/kJaSxg0heC — realme (@realmeIndia) March 20, 2025

