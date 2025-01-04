Mumbai, January 4: iPhone 16 Pro Max is the top variant of the iPhone 16 series offered by Apple, with better camera performance, processing and integration of Apple Intelligence. iPhone 16 Pro Max price in India starts at INR 1,44,900, offering 256GB and multiple colour options, including - Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium and Desert Titanium. Apple's latest smartphone came with significant improvement compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched alongside other devices, including the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 standard variant. Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max variant offered an A18 Pro chip inside, a promise of multiple AI features suggesting it was "Built for Apple Intelligence," and up to 10X optical zoom capability. It offered 48MP Fusion, 48MP ultra-wide, and 12MP telephoto lenses, offering 24MP and 48MP super high-resolution photos. On the front, it included a 12MP selfie camera. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Price Drops in India: Check Price and Know How To Grab the Deal.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Cut, Discount on Amazon, Flipkart

The iPhone 16 Pro Max price on Amazon is INR 1,37,900, which is INR 7,000 lower than the original company price of INR 1,44,900. However, customers can avail of bank offers up to INR 3,000 off on selected credit cards and order at no cost EMI at INR 6,213. On Flipkart, the price is also INR 1,37,900, with INR 2,000 off on Flipkart UPI and other UPI transactions. Kevan Parekh Becomes New Apple CFO to Handle Multiple Financial and Business Related Tasks at Tech Giant, Indian-Origin Official Replaces Luca Maestri.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Cut, Discount on Vijay Sales

On another Indian e-commerce website called Vijay Sales, the device is available at a much lower price. The website listed the iPhone 16 Pro Max at INR 1,30,650, which is INR 14,250 lower than the original price and INR 7,250 lower than Flipkart and Amazon. This price is for the 256GB variant, whereas the 512GB variant is available at INR 1,49,250 and the 1TB variant at INR 1,79,400. Further, the website offered a flat instant discount of INR 3,000 on ICICI credit and debit and SBI credit cards. On HDFC credit/debit card, it offered a flat discount of INR 4,500.

