Rockstar Games, known for its GTA series, announced a massive discount on its popular titles. The Take-Two Interactive Software-owned company said that it would offer Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto IV, Red Dead Redemption I, Red Dead Redemption II and Bully games at up to 80% discount on its price. Currently, the most discounted game on the list is Red Dead Redemption 2, which is available at an 80% discount on Steam at INR 1,039. The Grand Theft Auto 4 or GTA 4 is priced at INR 299 with a 70% discount on Steam. The GTA Trilogy is at INR 1,319 with 60%, Grand Theft Auto 5 or GTA 5 is at INR 952 with 40%, and Bully Scholarship Edition is at INR 274 with a 65% discount. The lowest discount is on Red Dead Redemption.

Rockstar Games Announced Discount on PC Games - GTA V, GTA IV and Others

Rockstar Games Sale on @Steam Get up to 80% off select Rockstar Games PC titles. Ends Feb 6: https://t.co/42tHvTHs8j pic.twitter.com/IR9W2mkD4w — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 24, 2025

