OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reacts to CP Gurnani’s ‘Challenge Accepted’ tweet, related to his previous comment on India’s startups on replicating ChatGPT AI chatbot’s success. Altman says that his comment was taken out of context and clarifies by saying that he thinks that the Indian startups are very much capable. However, he thinks competing with OpenAI with $10 million is not possible, but remains to be seen. Metamate AI Chatbot Launched for Meta Employees: Tech Giant Rolls Out New Artificial Intelligence-Powered Chatbot Trained on Internal Data.

Sam Altman's Clarification on Context Related To India's AI Potential:

this is really taken out of context! the question was about competing with us with $10 million, which i really do think is not going to work. but i still said try! however, i think it’s the wrong question. — Sam Altman (@sama) June 10, 2023

the right question is what a startup can do that’s never been done before, that will contribute a new thing to the world. i have no doubt indian startups can and will do that! and no one but the builders can answer that question. — Sam Altman (@sama) June 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)