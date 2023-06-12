OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reacts to CP Gurnani’s ‘Challenge Accepted’ tweet, related to his previous comment on India’s startups on replicating ChatGPT AI chatbot’s success. Altman says that his comment was taken out of context and clarifies by saying that he thinks that the Indian startups are very much capable. However, he thinks competing with OpenAI with $10 million is not possible, but remains to be seen. Metamate AI Chatbot Launched for Meta Employees: Tech Giant Rolls Out New Artificial Intelligence-Powered Chatbot Trained on Internal Data.

Sam Altman's Clarification on Context Related To India's AI Potential:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)