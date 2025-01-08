OpenAI Sam Altman's sister Annie Altman has reportedly accused him of sexually abusing her for nearly a decade in a federal lawsuit. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a statement on January 8, 2025, addressing a lawsuit filed against him by his sister, Annie. In a post, Altman included a joint statement from his mother, brothers, and himself, expressing deep concern for Annie’s well-being and her alleged mental health struggles. The family highlighted their consistent efforts to support Annie over the years, including financial assistance, paying her bills, finding employment opportunities, medical help, and offered to buy her a house through a trust. They also mentioned their late father’s estate continues to provide her with monthly financial support. Despite their efforts, the family stated Annie has allegedly made serious and false allegations against Sam, including claims of sexual abuse. The post read, “Over the years, she has accused members of our family of improperly withholding our father’s 401k funds, hacking her wifi, and “shadowbanning” her from various websites including ChatGPT, Twitter, and more. The worst allegation she has made is that she was sexually abused by Sam as a child (she has also claimed instances of sexual abuse from others). Her claims have evolved drastically over time. Newly for this lawsuit, they now include allegations of incidents where Sam was over 18.” Sam Altman's family described the situation as deeply painful and clarified that these accusations are entirely untrue. The family concluded by asking for public understanding and compassion as they continue to support Annie in the best way possible. Elon Musk Criticises OpenAI’s Shift to For-Profit Model As Encode Files Legal Action To Stop ChatGPT-Maker’s Transition.

Sam Altman’s Sister Files Lawsuit, Accused Him for Sexually Abusing Her for Almost a Decade

JUST IN — The sister of Sam Altman accused the OpenAI CEO of sexually abusing her for almost a decade, in a lawsuit filed in federal court — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 8, 2025

Sam Altman Responds to Sister’s Lawsuit, Family Issues Statement

My sister has filed a lawsuit against me. Here is a statement from my mom, brothers, and me: pic.twitter.com/Nve0yokTSX — Sam Altman (@sama) January 7, 2025

