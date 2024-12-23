A massive asteroid, dubbed Christmas Eve Asteroid, is set to skim past Earth at a speed of 14,743mph (23,700 kmph) on December 24, Daily Mail reported, citing NASA. According to NASA’s Asteroid Watch dashboard, asteroid 2024 XN1, roughly the size of a 10-story building, will pass by the planet on December 24 at a safe distance of 4.48 million miles (7.21 million km). While this may be considered a near miss in astronomical terms, experts have assured the public that there is no risk of a collision. The asteroid's close encounter with Earth is not expected to pose any threat to the holiday festivities. Asteroid Heading Towards Planet? Don’t Worry (Too Much) About Asteroids Hitting Earth.

