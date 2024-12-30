Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its final mission of 2024, the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), on December 30. The ISRO SpaDeX mission will lift off aboard the PSLV-C60 rocket at 9:58 PM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota today. It will include two spacecraft as the primary payloads, along with 24 secondary payloads. The SpaDeX mission aims to demonstrate advanced docking technology, which will play a crucial role in the future when multiple rocket launches are planned to achieve common mission objectives. Interested viewers can watch the live streaming of the ISRO SpaDeX mission launch on ISRO’s official YouTube channel starting at 9:30 PM. Year Ender 2024: From Launch of India’s 1st Analog Space Mission to Successful Tests of Reusable Launch Vehicle ‘Pushpak’, Check List of ISRO Accomplishments

ISRO SpaDeX Mission Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)