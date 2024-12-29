Indian space agency ISRO is set to launch its next SpaDeX mission on a PSLV-C60 vehicle on December 30, 2024 (tomorrow) at 9:58 PM IST. SpaDeX will be one of the most critical missions for the Indian Space Research Organisation because upcoming major launches like Chandrayaan-4, Bharatiya Antariksh Station and others depend on the docking technology. The mission will deploy twin SpaDeX satellites in their determined orbit. The PSLV 4th will act as a POEM (PSLV Orbital Experiment Module), lowering itself into orbit and supporting the ISRO's science experiments. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Completes 132nd and 133rd Launches, Delivers 22 Starlink Satellites and Astranis From One to Many Mission.

ISRO SpaDeX Mission Set For December 30, 2024

