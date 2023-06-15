In a ground-breaking development that does not require eggs or sperm, researchers at the California Institute of Technology and the University of Cambridge have produced synthetic human embryos using stem cells. These model embryos, which are similar to those that grow in the early stages of human development, may offer a critical insight into the effects of genetic abnormalities and the biochemical reasons for recurrent miscarriage, according to scientists. Although the structures lack a beating heart and a developing brain, they do contain cells that would ordinarily develop into the placenta, yolk sac, and embryo itself. Is Cloning of Humans Possible? Monkeys ‘Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua’ Becomes First Non-Human Primates to be Cloned.

World's First Synthetic Human Embryos Created

BREAKING: The Guardian reports that a University of Cambridge and CIT lab has created 'synthetic human embryos' with stem cells, a 'groundbreaking advance that sidesteps the need for eggs or sperm'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 14, 2023

