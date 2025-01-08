Elon Musk-run X CEO Linda Yaccarino reacted after Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to replace fact-checking with Community Notes on Meta-owned Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms. On January 7, 2025, Yaccarino shared a post and highlighted the importance of fact-checking and moderation being a democratic process, which cannot be controlled by a few select gatekeepers. She emphasised that since the debut of Community Notes on X, it has been profoundly successful while keeping freedom of speech sacred. Yaccarino praised Mark Zuckerberg's decision, and said, “It's a smart move by Zuck and something I expect other platforms will follow now that X has shown how powerful it is. Bravo!” Meta is expected to replace the Fact-Checking programme ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025. Mark Zuckerberg Takes Cue From Elon Musk, Says Meta Will Replace Fact-Checkers With X-Like Community Notes on Facebook, Instagram and Its Other Platforms (Watch Video).

Linda Yaccarino Highlights Community Notes Sucess on X, Says Smart Move by Mark Zuckerberg

COMMUNITY NOTES FTW!!! 🔥 Fact-checking and moderation doesn't belong in the hands of a few select gatekeepers who can easily inject their bias into decisions. It's a democratic process that belongs in the hands of many. And as we've seen on X since @CommunityNotes debuted,… https://t.co/zg51yUTGG1 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) January 7, 2025

