Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, shared a post on December 31, 2024, and expressed disappointment over a delayed New Year's Eve update. The update was described as "epic" and included unique gifts for Telegram users. However, Durov revealed that the update has been stuck in Apple's review process for several days without a response. The Telegram CEO concluded his post with gratitude for user patience, and said, "Thanks for your patience" He further wished everyone Happy New Year 2025.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Says ‘New Year’s Eve Update Been Stuck in Apple’s Review Process’

We planned an epic New Year’s Eve update with unique gifts for our users. Unfortunately, it’s been stuck in Apple’s review process for a few days, and we still have no response from them. Thanks for your patience — and happy 2025! — Pavel Durov (@durov) December 31, 2024

