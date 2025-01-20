OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to social media X (previously Twitter) to address the growing expectations surrounding artificial general intelligence (AGI). He cautioned that the hype is "out of control again." He clarified that OpenAI would not be deploying AGI in the next month and had not yet developed it. AGI refers to a form of AI that can perform tasks and think in ways that are equal to or might exceed human cognitive abilities. Altman emphasised that while OpenAI had "some very cool stuff" in the pipeline, he urged everyone to "chill and cut your expectations 100x!" ChatGPT Developer OpenAI Likely To Announce AI Super-Agents Capable of Performing Tasks at PhD Level.

Sam Altman Addresses AGI Expectations

twitter hype is out of control again. we are not gonna deploy AGI next month, nor have we built it. we have some very cool stuff for you but pls chill and cut your expectations 100x! — Sam Altman (@sama) January 20, 2025

