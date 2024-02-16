Elon Musk's X has rolled out a new feature that allows users to create 'Audio Clips' from X Spaces. With the help of this new X feature, the listeners can capture Clips that anyone in the users' Space makes and share. The platform announced that the Clips will expire after 30 days. X platform further informed, "If you speak, you might end up in a clip." Elon Musk's X has introduced new features on the platform to make it more appealing to a wide range of people. X's new feature will help the X Spaces users get better benefits. YouTube Shorts New Feature: Users Can Now ‘Remix’ Their Music Videos in Shorts, Unlocking More Ways To Connect and Get Creative With Favourite Artists and Music on YouTube.

Elon Musk's X Announces New Feature To Create Audio Clips from X Spaces:

NEWS: You can now create Audio Clips from X Spaces! pic.twitter.com/qGBZoEOsn9 — X News Daily (@xDaily) February 16, 2024

