Elon Musk has reportedly confirmed the launch of the new X Payment feature on his social platform. The long-teased payments feature is expected to be announced soon on the X platform, offering users the ability to make monetary transactions with other users. The X payments feature is said to allow users to send and receive payments with each other via profile. There is no specific timeline for the release of this feature; however, it is expected soon. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Completes Its 1st Starlink Direct-to-Cell Commercial Orbit Satellite Constellation, Launch of DTC Device Set for 2025.

X Payment Launching Soon, Confirmed Elon Musk

🔥Elon Musk confirms 𝕏 Payments will soon allow users to send money to each other. pic.twitter.com/nKkGFEGIP2 — Radar🚨 (@RadarHits) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)