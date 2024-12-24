Elon Musk's xAI secured USD 6 billion in the latest Series C funding round to accelerate its process towards developing AI products. The investors who participated in the funding were Blackrock, a16z, Kingdom Holdings, Morgan Stanley, and AMD. Amid this, xAI announced hiring for multiple roles for any department. The roles open are in data centre operations, engineering, human data, information security, and many other departments. Amid this, Elon Musk also announced that its xAI company would need a "bigger compute", likely hinting at improving its Grok chatbot by training to higher-end systems. Grok 3 Launch Imminent: Elon Musk’s xAI Training Its Most Powerful AI Model Yet, Rolling Out Soon for Users.

Elon Musk's xAI Hiring Alert, People Wanted for Multiple Positions

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)