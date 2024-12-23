Redmi India has announced next year's Xiaomi Event called "2025G", during which it promised to unveil new devices. The company did not mention which devices it will introduce but shared an image of a device with a round-shaped camera module on the rear, , likely hinting at Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The new products will be launched in multiple countries during this "Global Debut". Xiaomi subsidiary Redmi said, "Kick off the New Year with a bang! #2025G is coming your way... Stay tuned!" Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch in India May Happen Soon, Appears on BIS Certification; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Redmi Announces 2025G Event, Likely Hinting at Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch in India

Kick off the New Year with a bang! #2025G is coming your way. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/ieL3J7qzgk — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)