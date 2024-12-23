New Delhi, December 23: Xiaomi is expected to launch its latest smartphone, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, soon in India. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which indicates that its release could be imminent. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to offer advanced features and specifications.

As per reports, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has been spotted on the BIS website. While the listing does not reveal specific details about the smartphone, but it suggests that the launch preparations are in progress. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set to be the successor to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It is expected to be launched in China early next year, with a possible release in India following that.

According to reports, the device with the model number 25010PN30I is said to be the Indian version of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The exact launch date for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is uncertain. However, there is speculation that the announcement could take place in February 2025 in China.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display, The display of the smartphone will likely have a resolution of 1,440 by 3,200 pixels. Additionally, it is anticipated to deliver a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra might be powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to come with an advanced camera setup at the rear.

It may feature a 50MP main camera, along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens from Samsung, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. There are speculations which suggest that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be equipped with a battery capacity ranging from 5,450mAh to 5,800mAh or more. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be available in black and white colour options.

