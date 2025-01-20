Underground music icon Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, better known as Amir Tataloo, has been sentenced to death by an Iranian court for insulting the Prophet Muhammad following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn his previous five-year prison term. This shocking verdict comes after Tataloo was extradited from Turkey to Iran in late 2023, where he has since remained in detention. Tataloo, who gained fame for his rebellious underground music, now faces multiple accusations. In addition to the blasphemy charges, he has been accused of promoting "prostitution," publishing "obscene content," and spreading "propaganda" against the Islamic Republic. Iran Revokes Bans on WhatsApp, Google Play After 2 Years.

Iranian Court Hands Death Punishment to Underground Music

An Iranian court has sentenced Amirhossein Maghsoudloo, a famous and controversial singer better known as Amir Tataloo, to death on charges of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad, Iranian media reported Sunday.https://t.co/LP69EED0X4 pic.twitter.com/wkSB85vzmx — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) January 19, 2025

🚨🇮🇷IRANIAN POP STAR SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR BLASPHEMY Underground music icon Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, known as Tataloo, has been handed a death sentence for insulting the prophet Muhammad after the Supreme Court overturned his 5-year prison term. Extradited from Turkey to… pic.twitter.com/44Grc8Vsj0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)