Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday hit back at the former US President Donald Trump, calling him "too old" to run for Presidency again. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said, "it is time for former President Donald Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset".

Musk's jibe comes after Trump called Elon Musk a "bullshit artist" at a rally in Alaska for attempting to pull out of the $44 billion dollar Twitter deal.

I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

