DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) was early said to be headed by the tech billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. However, Ramaswamy left DOGE without explaining why he could not continue working with Musk. Vivek Ramaswamy said he was more focused on making the Department of Government Efficiency on constitutional law, while Elon Musk was more focused on the technology side. Therefore, he decided to leave the government's tax money-saving department as a part. He was asked if Elon Musk fired him, to which he replied it was a mutual decision. He said that he and Musk were on the same page. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform May Soon Introduce ‘X Chat’ and Encrypted DMs.

Vivek Ramaswamy Explained Why Left DOGE, Explained Relationship With Elon Musk

🚨BREAKING: Vivek Ramaswamy clarifies why he left DOGE. He says he was more on the constitutional law side and Elon was more on the technology side and that’s what’s needed right now. He says there’s no bad blood between them and it was a mutual decision. pic.twitter.com/L1lpcJgXLf — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 28, 2025

