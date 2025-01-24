John Ratcliffe was sworn in as the 25th Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) following a bipartisan Senate confirmation with a vote of 74-25. In a ceremony held at the White House on January 23, Vice President JD Vance administered the oath of office, marking a historic moment as Ratcliffe became the first individual to hold both the positions of CIA Director and Director of National Intelligence. Ratcliffe, who previously served as DNI during the Trump administration, pledged to depoliticise the agency and focus on technological innovation. Additionally, he emphasised a tough stance on China as part of his strategic approach. Donald Trump 2.0: Marco Rubio Sworn In as US Secretary of State by Vice President JD Vance (Watch Video).

John Ratcliffe Sworn in as CIA Director at White House

🚨🇺🇸 JOHN RATCLIFFE SWORN IN AS CIA DIRECTOR AFTER BIPARTISAN SENATE CONFIRMATION John Ratcliffe was sworn in as the 25th CIA Director after securing a 74-25 Senate confirmation. Previously serving as Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, Ratcliffe is the first to hold… https://t.co/Jxct7nsya5 pic.twitter.com/nbLFHkdPQ6 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)