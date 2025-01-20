Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on January 20 which will mandate the definition of sex as strictly “male or female” on all government IDs, including passports and visas. As per reports, the order, which affects multiple federal agencies, will prohibit individuals from changing their sex on official documents and will also restrict transgender inmates from receiving medical transition treatments while incarcerated. Trump's action is part of a broader series of executive orders set to be signed on his first day back in office. Joe Biden Issues Pre-Emptive Pardons for Dr Anthony Fauci, Retired General Mark Milley, and January 6 Capitol Riots Committee To Shield Them From ‘Politically Motivated Prosecutions’.

Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Defining Sex as Male or Female on IDs

🚨🇺🇸TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER: SEX DEFINED AS MALE AND FEMALE ON IDS AND PRISON POLICIES Trump will sign an executive order today requiring government agencies to define sex as biologically “male or female”—barring changes on passports, IDs, and prison records. The order also… https://t.co/2g7hDo9Qag pic.twitter.com/cL2SOolwZy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 20, 2025

