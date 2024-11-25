A Florida man was arrested for pretending to be billionaire Elon Musk on Facebook and duping an elderly woman out of nearly USD 6,00,000 in the US. The accused man was identified as Jeffery Moynihan Jr (56). He was arrested earlier this week. The Bradenton Police Department said in a statement that financial records show the woman from Texas sent at least USD 250,000 to Moynihan's business in Florida. The victim's husband told police that she sent "approximately USD 6,00,000" to Moynihan in total. 'Election Escape': Florida Cruise Company 'Villa Vie Residences' Offers 4-Year 'Skip Forward' Tour for Americans Upset With US Presidential Election Results (Watch Video).

Man Poses as Elon Musk on Facebook, Dupes Elderly Woman

🚨#BREAKING: A Florida man has been arrested for posing as Elon Musk on Facebook to steal $600,000 from a elderly woman 📌#Bradenton | #Florida A Florida man is in jail for impersonating billionaire @elonmusk to scam a 74-year-old woman out of over $600,000. Jeffrey Moynihan… pic.twitter.com/Iv2odFEAKX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 25, 2024

