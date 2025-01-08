Billionaire Elon Musk today, January 8, criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for rejecting the Canada-US merger proposal from US President-elect Donald Trump. Reacting to Justin Trudeau's post on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk said, "Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say." Musk's response came to a post in which Justin Trudeau said that there was no chance that Canada would become part of the United States. "here isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau's post read. Donald Trump Calls for Canada To Merge With US After Justin Trudeau’s Resignation, Says ‘Many Love Being the 51st State’.

Elon Musk Downplays Justin Trudeau’s Remarks on Canada-US ‘Merger’

Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

