Google Maps will soon rename the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America" for US users, following an order from President Donald Trump. The update, announced on January 27, will go live once the name is officially incorporated into the US Geographic Names System. The new designation will be visible to US users, while the name "Gulf of Mexico" will remain for users in Mexico. For the rest of the world, both names will appear on Google Maps. Google confirmed the update via a tweet: "We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps. We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources." Donald Trump To Sign Executive Order Banning Transgender People From US Army.

Google Maps to Rename Gulf of Mexico in US

For geographic features in the U.S., this is when Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) is updated. https://t.co/3NYvU7Bxjq — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) January 27, 2025

Gulf of America: Trump’s Order to Reflect on Maps

BREAKING: Google Maps to update 'Gulf of Mexico' to ‘Gulf of America’ after Trump order - Fox pic.twitter.com/uqJmwwepqg — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)