US President-elect Donald Trump has called for the United States to avoid involvement in the escalating conflict in Syria, where rebel forces are advancing toward Damascus. In a post on X, Trump stated, “Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & the United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved!” Trump highlighted that Russia, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is preoccupied with its war in Ukraine, reducing its ability to support Assad’s forces. He suggested that Russia’s potential exit from Syria could ultimately benefit Moscow. The statement follows a major offensive by rebel groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which began on November 27. The advance marks the most significant challenge to Assad’s regime in years, reigniting tensions in Syria’s prolonged civil war, which began in 2011. Syria Civil War: India Issues Advisory With Emergency Helpline Numbers, Asks Citizens To Avoid Travelling to Conflict-Torn Country.

Trump Says US Should Stay Out of Syria as Rebels Encircle Damascus

Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have totally taken over numerous cities, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, obviously preparing to make a very big move toward taking out Assad. Russia, because they are so tied up… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2024

