British MPs have given initial approval to the Assisted Dying Bill, which proposes legalising assisted death for terminally ill adults in England and Wales with less than six months to live. Proponents argue the bill offers dignity and choice for suffering individuals, while critics fear it could pressure vulnerable people into ending their lives prematurely. The bill mandates strict safeguards, including multiple assessments and judicial approval, to ensure voluntary and informed consent. This is the first parliamentary debate on the issue since 2015, marking a significant step in addressing end-of-life care in the UK. What Is ‘Right To Die’ Bill Proposed for England and Wales? Here’s All You Need To Know About the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill Up for Vote in UK House of Commons.

Assisted Dying Bill Clears First Hurdle in UK Parliament

British lawmakers give initial approval to a bill that would allow terminally ill adults to end their lives, reports AP. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2024

