South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faced mounting opposition on Wednesday after lawmakers rejected his controversial martial law decree. The main opposition Democratic Party accused Yoon of committing insurrection and demanded his resignation. “Even if martial law is lifted, it is impossible to avoid insurrection charges,” stated Park Chan-dae, the party’s floor leader. The martial law decree, seen as an attempt to suppress dissent, sparked widespread criticism and protests. Following the parliamentary rejection, Yoon revoked the order, but tensions remain high as opposition leaders continue to press for his accountability and immediate resignation. South Korea Unrest: From President Yoon Suk Yeol Accusing Opposition of Being North Korean Spies To Vote To Block His Decree; a Complete Sequence of Events.

Opposition Demands Yoon Suk Yeol to Step Down

BREAKING - South Korea’s opposition demands Yoon step down over ‘insurrection’ https://t.co/AlAU6CG9uz — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)