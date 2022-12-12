Three boys died after after falling into an icy lake at Babbs Milk Park in Solihull. The tragic incident occurred at the lake near Solihull in West Midlands in England. The three kids who died after falling through thin ice over the lake were eight, ten and eleven years young. The West Midlands Police say that a fourth child is in critical condition. Few eyewitnesses say that there were around six kids on the lake. Search operation is on for any other kid fell into the lake. West Midlands Police in a tweet, said that "Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday. The boys were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this devastating time." Sri Ganganagar Tragedy: 5 Children Drown to Death in Rajasthan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Condoles.

Three Boys Die After Falling in Icy Lake in Solihull

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after falling into an icy lake near Solihill on Sunday https://t.co/lR229g5wzH — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 12, 2022

West Midlands Police's Tweet

Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday. The boys were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this devastating time. ⬇️https://t.co/hlTgTl8Zzc pic.twitter.com/dlBCJE78Yr — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 12, 2022

