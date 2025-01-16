US President-elect Donald Trump is considering an executive order to suspend the TikTok ban for at least two months, reports The Washington Post. This comes as the Chinese app is planning to shut down its US app on Sunday, January 19, when a federal ban takes effect. This means people who are already using the app won't be able to use it. Instead, they'll be sent to a website about the ban. Donald Trump, who will take office on Monday, January 20, is considering an executive order that would suspend the enforcement of the law against TikTok for two to three months. TikTok Ban Date: When Will TikTok Be Banned in US? What Will Happen to Your Account, Content and Followers After the Ban Comes Into Effect?

Donald Trump Considering Suspending TikTok Ban Enforcement

Trump considering executive order to suspend TikTok ban for at least 2 months - WaPo — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 15, 2025

