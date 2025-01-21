US President Donald Trump began his term with a decisive move, firing four senior government officials appointed by his predecessor, the former President. The dismissals took place early on Tuesday, signalling a strong shift in leadership as Trump takes charge of the nation’s executive branch. In his first post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his intent to shake up the administration further, warning that “over a thousand more” officials could face imminent termination. India Collaborates With Donald Trump’s Administration To Repatriate 18,000 Nationals Staying Illegally in US, Says Report.

President Donald Trump Fires Four Senior Officials

