A 9-year-old girl, Silvanna Moreno, tragically passed away after undergoing routine dental surgery at Dreamtime Dentistry in Vista, California. The young girl was discharged in stable condition after the procedure on March 18, with the dentist reporting that she was awake and had stable vital signs. However, her family found her unresponsive at home, despite the clinic's assurance of her stable condition. Moreno had remained asleep throughout the transport home, and her cause of death is currently under investigation. The dentist's office is fully cooperating with authorities as the investigation continues, and a funeral was held for the child on March 26. US Shocker: Woman Allegedly Beats 14-Year-Old Son to Death With Extension Cord Over Unfinished Chores, Waits 5 Minutes Before Calling 911; Arrested.

9-Year-Old Dies After Routine Dental Surgery in California

